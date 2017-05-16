A large edged weapon was used in a robbery of the Long John Silver’s–A&W fast food restaurant in Lawrence.
May 16, 2017 9:50 AM

Lawrence police seek help finding man who robbed Long John Silver’s-A&W

By Katy Bergen

A man held up at Long John Silver’s – A&W in Lawrence on Monday evening, brandished a weapon and fled with cash.

At roughly 8:30 p.m. the Lawrence Police Department responded to the fast food restaurant at 1501 W. 23rd St. An employee said that a man in a red sweatshirt demanded money, displayed an edged weapon and struck the employee but not with the weapon.

The employee’s injuries were minor. No other injuries were reported. It was not clear how much money was stolen.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Katy Bergen

