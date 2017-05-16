Injured Independence police officer gives thumbs up in photo

A new photo of Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home robbery, has been posted to a gofundme page that features the officer smiling and displaying a thumbs up.
Wagstaff, a 15-year veteran officer, suffered a head wound March 29 during the home invasion robbery in the 3600 block of South Delaware Avenue.
Since the incident, Wagstaff was moved from Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence to a rehabilitation facility in Lincoln, Neb.
In the posting Michael Lynch wrote: “He hasn’t lost his sense of humor — poking fun at himself and talking quite a bit of smack on me. Stacy gave a tour of the Madonna Rehabilitation facility and it is absolutely amazing! Tom has an optimistic timetable to return home. If anyone can beat the doctors’ expectations, Tom can. He’s been doing it week after week. Keep the prayers coming and please share.”
Wagstaff was among a group of officers who responded to a home invasion robbery. Two men forced their way into the house, tied up the homeowner and beat him while trying to gain access to a safe.
The men fled in the victim’s SUV by driving it through a closed garage door, and police arrested them after a brief pursuit.
Prosecutors charged Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, and Joseph E. Wyatt, 28, with robbery, burglary, kidnapping, armed criminal action and assault.
Authorities also charged Donald E. Nussbaum, 51, and James McChan, 56, with the same criminal counts except the assault charge. They are accused of driving Wyatt and Santiago-Torres to commit the crime.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
