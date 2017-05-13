Authorities ID young mother as woman found shot May 7 at Swope Park

Authorities have identified a young mother as the woman who was found shot inside a car at Swope Park.
Evette Clint, 21, was pronounced dead Wednesday. She was found May 7 in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound.
According to a YouCaring page set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses and offer a reward, Clint was the mother of a young daughter.
Clint’s death was the 40th homicide of the year in Kansas City. There were 34 homicides in the city at this time last year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
