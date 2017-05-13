Crime

May 13, 2017

Robbers on the loose after hitting Independence bank

Two robbers wearing dark hooded sweatshirts robbed a UMB bank at 13813 E. 39th St. in Independence about 9:25 a.m. Saturday, the FBI said in a brief news release.

One robber’s face was covered in a red bandana. The other masked his face with a blue bandana. The FBI said they left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, driving off a brown or tan colored vehicle with a Missouri license plate. The vehicle was located abandoned just north of the bank.

No other details were immediately available.

