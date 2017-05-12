Two teens charged in connection to Blue Springs burglary

Jackson County prosecutors have charged two teenagers in connection to a Blue Springs burglary that prompted the lockdown of three schools Thursday.
Deron Bandy, 17, of Blue Springs, and Javonte M. Tiger, 18, of Independence, each face one count of first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and stealing, a class D felony.
According to court documents:
Police responded to a home invasion involving shots fired near a residence in the 2900 block of Northwest Third Street Terrace. Witnesses told officers that three males had fled the scene after taking firearms from a neighbor’s home. Three schools — James Lewis Elementary, Lucy Franklin Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School — were locked down as police searched for the burglars Thursday.
One of the neighbors shot at the burglars, one of whom was running with a rifle case, with his own firearm and later followed two of them in his car. One burglar, reportedly a juvenile, fled in a gold Jaguar.
Bandy and Tiger allegedly disappeared near a convenience store and re-emerged wearing different clothes and without the rifle case, the neighbor told police.
Tiger and Bandy were later apprehended near James Lewis Elementary School. A third suspect, a juvenile who was not identified by police, reportedly turned himself into the Blue Springs Police Department after officers contacted him via phone.
The homeowner told police he found a backpack in his home that the burglars used to remove his belongings. Three firearms were stolen from the residence: a Ruger 9 mm hand gun, a MAK 90 rifle and a Russian M-44. Authorities recovered the MAK 90 but have not been able to find the other two firearms.
Prosecutors requested $150,000 bonds on the two defendants. They face at least seven years in prison if convicted of both charges.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
