Prosecutors file additional charges in Platte County shooting death

Platte County authorities have charged two more teens in the shooting death of a former Park Hill High School student during a drug deal.
Keith E. Spencer, 17, of Tracy, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Durden, who was fatally shot Monday inside a residence in the 8600 block of North Rhode Avenue in a Kansas City, North, neighborhood near the Zona Rosa shopping district.
Spencer also faces charges of armed criminal action and attempting to sell drugs near a school. A second defendant, DeAnthony D. Ross, 17, was charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Police found Durden in the rear of the residence at the base of an outdoor deck suffering from several gunshot wounds. Durden was taken to a hospital, where he died.
“Those who believe marijuana crimes are victimless should review the allegations in this case,” said Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. “We allege a young man is dead because a marijuana deal went tragically wrong.”
Earlier this week, prosecutors charged Dominic E. Pineda, 17, of Kansas City with second-degree murder in the shooting death.
Prosecutors say Durden was shot after he went to Pineda’s residence to buy marijuana.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments