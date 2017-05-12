Crime

May 12, 2017 3:40 PM

Prosecutors file additional charges in Platte County shooting death

By Glenn E. Rice

Platte County authorities have charged two more teens in the shooting death of a former Park Hill High School student during a drug deal.

Keith E. Spencer, 17, of Tracy, Mo., was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Durden, who was fatally shot Monday inside a residence in the 8600 block of North Rhode Avenue in a Kansas City, North, neighborhood near the Zona Rosa shopping district.

Spencer also faces charges of armed criminal action and attempting to sell drugs near a school. A second defendant, DeAnthony D. Ross, 17, was charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Police found Durden in the rear of the residence at the base of an outdoor deck suffering from several gunshot wounds. Durden was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Those who believe marijuana crimes are victimless should review the allegations in this case,” said Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. “We allege a young man is dead because a marijuana deal went tragically wrong.”

Earlier this week, prosecutors charged Dominic E. Pineda, 17, of Kansas City with second-degree murder in the shooting death.

Prosecutors say Durden was shot after he went to Pineda’s residence to buy marijuana.

