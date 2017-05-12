Crime

May 12, 2017 12:33 PM

Overland Park police warn of credit card skimmers installed on gas pumps

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Overland Park police are warning about an increase in illegal credit card skimming devices being installed on gas station pumps.

Recently, police said two of the devices were found on pumps at a Phillips 66 station at 74th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

When customers use their credit cards, the devices record the credit card numbers. The criminals then use those numbers to make purchases on the victim’s account.

Police said people should check their credit card statements regularly and immediately report any unauthorized purchases.

If anyone sees someone installing or removing devices they should call 911.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

