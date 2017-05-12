Crime

Small plane with big load of cocaine seized at Kansas Airport

By Tony Rizzo

Two men were arrested at a southwest Kansas airport Wednesday after landing a plane carrying 144 pounds of cocaine, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The cocaine was discovered after the twin-engine plane landed at the Liberal (Kan.) Mid-America Regional Airport Wednesday night.

Federal and state authorities said they had gotten a tip about the plane and asked the Seward County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a “ramp check” on the plane and to review the documentation and identification of the pilot and aircraft, according to the KBI.

After the drugs were discovered, the pilot and a passenger were arrested. The plane and drugs, with an estimated street value of about $2 million, were seized.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the KBI.

