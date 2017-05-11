Crime

May 11, 2017 10:31 PM

Police trying to locate teen last seen leaving Oak Park High School

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Kansas City police were trying to locate a teen last seen leaving Oak Park High School on Thursday afternoon.

Laura King, 16, has medical issues and is in need of her medication, police said.

She is white, 5-foot-2 with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, it appears Laura has turned off her phone and isn’t active on social media.

Laura’s mother told police that her daughter has made concerning comments lately.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

