Norht KC man sentenced to 10 years in prison for firing shots at police

A North Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for firing a pistol into the air as he attempted to outrun police officers.
Jason P. Summers, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
According to court records, Summers admitted that he fired the shots in the air while he was being pursued by police officers on Aug. 19, 2015. A North Kansas City police officer attempted to conduct a pedestrian check when he saw Summers walking down the street.
Summers ignored the officer’s request to stop and fled on foot. He attempted to hide between two cars in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Burlington Street, but officers were able to apprehend him. They found a loaded firearm underneath a vehicle next to where Summers had been hiding.
Two fired cartridge cases were also recovered from the scene.
Summers admitted that he discharged the firearm while he was involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
