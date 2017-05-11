Man sentenced for Overland Park crash that killed 17-month-old girl

A 41-year-old Shawnee man was sentenced to prison Thursday for causing an Overland Park traffic crash that killed a 17-month-old girl.
Boyd Allen Chism was sentenced in Johnson County District Court to 11 years and eight months in prison for the death of Addilynn Poole and for injuring another child in the crash.
The little girl was killed in November 2015 when a vehicle driven by Chism collided with a vehicle driven by her mother at 175th Street and Pflumn Road.
Shortly before the wreck, a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy had tried to pull Chism over for speeding. But Chism refused to stop and sped off. The deputy discontinued the pursuit before the fatal collision occurred, police said.
In March, Chism pleaded no contest and was found guilty of charges of reckless second-degree murder in Addilynn’s death, and aggravated battery for injuries suffered by another child in the wreck.
