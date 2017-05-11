Crime

May 11, 2017 2:03 PM

KC man who called himself ‘Kinky PedoBoy’ used 2-year-old to make child porn

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A Kansas City man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for using a 2-year-old child to produce child pornography.

Conner Michael Webb, 28, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, where he pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography.

A separate 2015 child pornography investigation in Kansas led authorities to Webb.

Investigators in the Kansas case found online conversations and pornographic images traded between the Kansas man and Webb, who used the online name “Kinky PedoBoy.”

Authorities subsequently seized Webb’s computers and phones and recovered cell phone videos he made using the 2-year-old victim that he had sent to the Kansas man.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa

Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa 0:23

Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa
Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop 2:12

Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop
Pedestrians alert police of shooting victim 0:34

Pedestrians alert police of shooting victim

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos