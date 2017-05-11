Overland Park man charged with emailing woman’s nude photos to someone else

A 38-year-old Overland Park man was charged Thursday with assaulting a woman and sending nude photos of her to someone else.
Joshua Dale Beaty was charged in Johnson County District Court with breach of privacy and aggravated battery. Both charges are felonies.
Court documents allege that the photographs were sent to someone with the intent to “harass, threaten or intimidate” the woman.
The documents do not say how badly the woman was injured in the physical assault.
Beaty was arrested on the charges early Thursday and is being held in jail pending an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
