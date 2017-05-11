Lenexa police looking for armed robber with ‘bad teeth’

Lenexa police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a business Tuesday night.
Police said the man was armed with a handgun when he robbed a business in the area of 95th Street and Quivira Road.
The robber is described as a white man who is about 30 years old.
He is about 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
He is described as being mostly bald with a patch of hair on the back of his head. He has a long scar on the side of his head.
Witnesses also said that the man has “bad teeth,” with the left front tooth being “significantly” longer than the others. He also may have a red and blue tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.
After the robbery, he left the area in a dark gray or black Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Detective Pierce at 913-825-8120.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
