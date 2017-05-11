Crime

May 11, 2017 6:33 AM

Overnight standoff ends after police search Kansas City house and find no one inside

By Robert A. Cronkleton

An overnight standoff with police that lasted more than four hours ended early Thursday when police searched a Kansas City house and found no one inside.

Police responded about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a disturbance in the 5700 block of Park Avenue. A caller reported that a person armed with a gun was firing shots, according to police.

When officers arrived, they contacted the person who refused to come out of the house. A standoff began, which lasted until police obtained a search warrant early Thursday. Police searched the house and found no one inside. The standoff ended about 4:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

