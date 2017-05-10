Kansas man charged with battery after dragging incident involving young girl

A 48-year-old Kansas man was charged Wednesday with battery for allegedly dragging a girl across the ground the day before.
Jeffery Allen Bendure of Baxter Springs, Kan., was charged with one count each of battery and endangering a child. He is accused of grabbing a young girl and dragging her a short distance.
According to Johnson County prosecutors, police were called shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Charles Street in Lenexa on a man acting suspiciously.
Witnesses reportedly told police Bendure was rolling around on the ground and making strange noises.
Bendure allegedly grabbed the girl, who was playing in the area, and briefly dragged her across the grass.
Police said Bendure appeared to be under the influence of drugs during the incident.
Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond for Bendure.
