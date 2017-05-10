Crime

May 10, 2017 11:42 PM

KU student appears in court to answer sexual battery charge

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A University of Kansas student accused of sexually battering a 19-year-old woman appeared in court Wednesday in Douglas County.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Hanbit Chang, 19, faces one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. He is accused of fondling the woman in her sleep on Sept. 3, 2016.

Chang was charged in Douglas County District Court on March 6. He pleaded not guilty to the charge April 19.

On Wednesday, Chang’s attorney asked for more time before the case moves forward, the Journal-World reported.

Chang is scheduled to appear in court June 13, when a date will be set for his criminal trial.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop

Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop 2:12

Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop
Pedestrians alert police of shooting victim 0:34

Pedestrians alert police of shooting victim
Capt. Stacey Graves provides details of fatal shooting 0:34

Capt. Stacey Graves provides details of fatal shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos