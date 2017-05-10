Attack of Cadillac Bandit and Bad Santa: Kansas business owner nicknames thieves

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced 2:40 Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison 2:24 Walk marks 10-year disappearance of Belton teen Kara Kopetsky 2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 1:31 Kansas City, Kan., police Capt. Robert Melton laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Surveillance video captures string of thefts at a Kansas garden store. Seth Brungardt, owner of Well Garden Industries in Wichita,Kan., has been burglarized so many times he's assigning names to the culprits. Monty Davis and Max Londberg The Kansas City Star