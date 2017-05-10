Crime

May 10, 2017 11:28 AM

Kansas City police identify 26-year-old man found fatally shot on Benton Boulevard

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police have released the name of a 26-year-old man found shot to death May 1 in the 3600 block of Benton Boulevard.

Brian Grimmett of Kansas City was found sprawled in front of a residence. Patrol officers heard several gunshots and responded to the incident.

Officers searched the area and found Grimmett nearby. Paramedics also responded. Grimmett died at the scene.

Anyone with information is should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

