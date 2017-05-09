Crime

May 09, 2017 7:17 PM

Missouri attorney general asks court to strip sheriff of office

By Matt Campbell

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley on Tuesday asked a court to remove a southeastern Missouri sheriff from his position following the death Friday of an inmate in the county jail.

Cory Hutcheson, who had already been suspended as sheriff of Mississippi County, is also charged with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. He allegedly participated in an altercation that preceded the inmate’s death. The attorney general’s office is investigating.

“The people of Mississippi County and Missouri deserve honest law enforcement officials,” Hawley said in a release. “My office is committed to conducting a vigorous and impartial investigation to ensure the rule of law is upheld.”

