Video tribute: KCK police honor fallen comrade Brad Lancaster one year after his death

One year ago today, Kansas City, Kan., Police Detective Brad Lancaster was fatally shot in the line of duty.
To honor their fallen colleague, the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, the time that Lancaster died.
Lancaster, the 39-year-old father of two girls, was killed near the Kansas Speedway while attempting to stop a suspect who was fleeing from police.
That man, Curtis Ayers, was arrested after a subsequent spree of robbery and carjacking that ended with him being shot and wounded by a Kansas City police officer.
Ayers later pleaded guilty to capital murder and is serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
Lancaster was the first Kansas City, Kan., officer to die in the line of duty in 18 years.
But just two months after he died, the department lost another officer.
Capt. Robert David Melton was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend the suspect in a drive-by shooting.
Both officers were honored last week at an annual ceremony for fallen officers.
To view the tribute video for Lancaster in its entirety, visit the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Facebook page.
