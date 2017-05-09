Video tribute: KCK police honor fallen comrade Brad Lancaster one year after his death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced 2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson 2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police 3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline 1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused 3:07 Wyandotte County D.A.: 'Detective Lancaster should still be here' 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

At 2:55 in the afternoon on May 9th, 2016, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department and community was shaken by the death of Detective Brad Lancaster. Exactly one year later, the department released a video in Lancaster's honor. Kansas City Kansas Police Department