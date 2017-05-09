Lost cellphone leads to Missouri man’s guilty plea to child porn

A Missouri man’s lost cellphone led to his guilty plea Tuesday to federal child pornography charges.
Anthony Quin Hodges, 51, of Fulton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to using his phone to receive and send child pornography.
The phone was found in the driveway of a home in Fulton in January.
When the people who found the phone turned it on in an attempt to find its owner, they saw images of child pornography and contacted police.
Investigators traced the phone back to Hodges, and after they obtained a search warrant, they discovered pornographic images of children and links to apparent child pornography websites.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments