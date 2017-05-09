Kansas penis pump maker settles allegations of improper Medicare claims

A Kansas company that supplies male vacuum erection equipment will pay $1 million to settle allegations it improperly charged Medicare for its goods.
Pos-T-Vac Inc., based in Dodge City, allegedly made the false claims for its vacuums, also known as penis pumps, without appropriate medical documentation and without proper orders from physicians, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas. The alleged crimes violate the False Claims Act.
“We must prevent waste, fraud and abuse in the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a release.
Steven Hanson, the special agent in charge with the Office of Investigations in Kansas City, added, “Our office will continue to protect the Medicare program by pursuing those providers who bill for medically unnecessary services and supplies.”
During the investigation, Medicare suspended payment to Pos-T-Vac, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the government will retain those funds and Pos-T-Vac will make additional payments.
The offense allegedly took place from 2009 until 2012. Medicare no longer covers male erection vacuum supplies.
