May 09, 2017 8:03 AM

Man accused of peeping in women’s bathroom at Oak Park Mall faces charges

By Tony Rizzo

A 20-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with spying on a woman in a bathroom stall at Oak Park Mall.

Netanel Kass was arrested Saturday outside the mall after the woman reported the incident, according to Overland Park police.

Kass was charged in Johnson County District Court with a misdemeanor count of breach of privacy.

He appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was released from custody after posting a $1,500 bond.

The 49-year-old woman told police that she had entered the bathroom stall inside a mall business when she saw a man peeking under the door.

She confronted him and he left. The woman contacted a store employee who called mall security. Officers arrested Kass in the parking lot, according to police.

