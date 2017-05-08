Crime

May 08, 2017 5:59 PM

Shooting reported in Ruskin Hills neighborhood leaves one hospitalized

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting reported Monday afternoon after a person was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called after the person was brought to a hospital by private means shortly before 4 p.m.

Investigators did not immediately know the exact location of the shooting but received information that it may have occurred near Ditman Avenue and Ruskin Way, just west of Longview Lake, or nearby at East 111th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

