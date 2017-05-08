Crime

May 08, 2017 3:31 PM

Kansas City, Kan., stabbing victim dies of injuries, police say

By Katy Bergen

Kansas City, Kan., police say a man who was found suffering from stab wounds shortly after 8 p.m. March 28 at a house in the 2300 block of north Fifth Street has died.

The man, described as a Hispanic male in his 60s, died Sunday from his injuries. Police said Monday a person of interest in the case is now in custody in Topeka on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

