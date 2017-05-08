Crime

May 08, 2017 3:20 PM

KCPD say argument over girlfriend's vehicle leads to shooting

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Monday that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responded to a disturbance just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Truman Road. They arrived and found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. A man suspected in the shooting was rendering first aid to the victim. The man helping the victim admitted to the shooting during an altercation over his girlfriend’s vehicle.

No other details were released.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not available.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

