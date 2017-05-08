Jury finds third man guilty of trying to kill Wyandotte County deputy

A Wyandotte County jury on Monday found the last of three men charged with trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy guilty after a weeklong trial.
Charles Bowser, 20, was charged in Wyandotte County District Court with attempted capital murder in the March 4, 2015, shooting of Deputy Scott Wood.
On Monday, the jury found Bowser guilty of that charge, which carries a life sentence.
The jury also found Bowser guilty of several aggravated battery and aggravated robbery charges stemming from the incident in which Wood was shot and other crimes committed around the same time.
Wood was shot seven times inside a Kansas City, Kan., convenience store when three men stormed in to rob the business while he was visiting with the store clerk.
Two other suspects, Cecil Meggerson and Dyron King were previously tried and convicted. Both men were sentenced to life prison sentences.
Wood testified at their trial early last year that he was in uniform when he stopped on his way home from work at a 7-Eleven on Shawnee Drive near Interstate 635.
The deputy was talking to the store clerk and had his back to the door when three armed men burst in and forced him to the ground at gunpoint. Both Wood and the clerk were pistol-whipped.
One of the gunmen took Wood’s handgun before they began firing shots at him. One bullet shattered his jaw. Another hit him in the shoulder, and five more struck him in the chest and abdomen.
A sentencing date for Bowser has not been set.
Last year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an unrelated home invasion robbery that occurred in January 2015.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
