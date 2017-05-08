Grandview to review plans after large fight at weekend festival

Grandview officials will re-examine city policies and procedures after a large fight disrupted the Truman Heritage Festival on Saturday night.
“We’re looking at everything about the festival and reviewing our plans,” city spokeswoman Valarie Poindexter said Monday. “It’s a group discussion. We’re looking at security, hours and location. We’re looking to prevent this from happening in the future.”
There were no reported injuries in the incident although some people were pepper sprayed. Police arrested two juveniles and three adults involved in the melee, which began about 9 p.m. on the last night of the three-day festival in Meadowmere Park. At least one gunshot was fired. Police from multiple agencies responded.
The city of Grandview has staged the festival, which used to be called Harry’s Hay Days, since 2012. It was formerly held at the Truman Corners shopping center and then on Main Street. A few years ago it was moved to Meadowmere. Grandview police provide security for the event.
“We are trying to build a fun and affordable family event,” former Parks and Recreation Director Tony Finlay said in a 2012 press release.
The festival is the city’s biggest event, usually drawing about 12,000 people over three days, Poindexter said. It includes a parade, a carnival, live music and beer.
The Grandview Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday night. The incident at the heritage festival is not on the agenda but it may come up in citizen comments. The aldermen will have a work session next Tuesday. That agenda will be posted by Friday.
Several people have expressed their views about the festival and the incident on Facebook.
“Disappointed yes, but not angry … we had fun,” wrote Pakatoria McMullen. “Thank you for a wonderful year … my advice is to beef up police.”
“I’m moving back to KS!!,” said a post by Alecia Tate, who lives near Meadowmere Park.
“Parents need to be parents!” wrote Kayla Clausen. “Supervise your kids!!!!”
The city of Grandview posted on Facebook on Sunday that “what happened last night is NOT reflective of our growing and progressive community.”
To which Tina Marmon responded: “Grand view it IS reflective of your community! You may be growing but you are not progressing.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
