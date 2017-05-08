Crime

May 08, 2017 7:30 AM

One person in custody after chase that began when shots reportedly fired at KC police

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

One person is in custody after a chase that began when shots were fired at Kansas City police officers Sunday night, according to KMBC.

The chase began about 10 p.m. when officers reported that someone had fired shots at their patrol car.

Officers chased a vehicle into Kansas City, Kan.., where the pursuit ended near Kansas 5 and North 18th Street.

A person bailed out of the car and ran from officers. After setting up a perimeter, police took one person into custody.

Another person might have bailed out of the vehicle earlier in the pursuit.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

