May 07, 2017 1:59 PM

KCK man accused of child sex crimes dies after being found unconscious in jail cell

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man arrested last week on charges relating to child sex crimes died Sunday morning, a day after being found unconscious in his cell at the Johnson County jail’s Central Booking Facility.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Bryan Paul Smith, 30.

During a routine check at about 11 a.m. Saturday, detention staff found Smith unconscious in his cell. Detention staff and in-house medical staff tried to resuscitate him.

The Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to assist. Resuscitation efforts initially were successful. Smith was taken to a hospital with a pulse. However, he died early Sunday.

Smith, who was housed alone, was awaiting trial on one count each of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested Tuesday.

Smith was being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

