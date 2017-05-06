Rider dies in KC motorcycle crash — police don’t rule out racing

A motorcyclist was killed shortly before midnight Friday in east Kansas City when his white Yamaha left the roadway and struck a metal utility pole.
The victim landed in the street and was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the city’s 31st traffic fatality of the year.
A second motorcycle also crashed in the same incident. That rider was not injured.
Police said it is unknown if the two bikes made contact before crashing or if the two were racing.
The victims have not been identified. The wreck happened near the intersection of Coal Mine Road and Colorado Avenue.
