Spike in serious crimes affecting residents of Ottawa, Kan., police say

Police in Ottawa said Saturday that the city saw big jumps in serious crime during the first three months of the year.
Home burglaries, thefts and stolen cars area all up, according to Assistant Chief of Police Adam Weingartner.
A large number of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside.
Weingartner encouraged residents and business owners to conceal valuables in their vehicles and lock the doors. Also, homeowners are encouraged lock their doors, turn on exterior lights at night and immediately report suspicious activity to police.
