May 05, 2017 11:32 AM

KCPD officer who dragged from vehicle released from hospital

By Glenn E. Rice

The Kansas City police officer who was hospitalized Thursday after he was dragged by a vehicle following an altercation at Walgreen’s in midtown has been released and is doing well, according to the police labor union.

The officer was injured while trying to break up a fight in the parking lot of Walgreen’s at 39th Street and Broadway. A struggle ensured when the officers confronted persons who they thought were trying to rob another man.

The officer was injured when he was dragged by a car of one of the alleged robbers. His injuries were not serious.

The man that dragged the officer fled.

  Comments  

Videos

