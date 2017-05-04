Officer dragged, hurt during confrontation in Walgreen’s parking lot in KC

A police officer was hospitalized Thursday after being dragged by a vehicle after an altercation in Kansas City.
The officer was injured after trying to break up a confrontation in the parking lot of Walgreen’s near West 39th Street and Broadway.
According to officials, officers confronted people they thought were trying to rob a man about 7:40 p.m., and a struggled ensued.
The officer was injured when he was dragged by the vehicle of one of the alleged robbers. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.
One of the men, believed to be the victim, stayed on the scene and provided a statement to police.
The man that dragged the officer fled.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments