May 04, 2017 7:08 PM

Authorities investigate shooting near South Ninth Street, Gilmore in KCK

By Toriano Porter

Police were investigating a shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near South Ninth street and Gilmore Avenue.

According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Zeigler added possible suspects were in custody.

