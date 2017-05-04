Authorities investigate shooting near South Ninth Street, Gilmore in KCK

Police were investigating a shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near South Ninth street and Gilmore Avenue.
According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
Officers working a shooting at 9th & Gilmore, advising it appears life-threatening.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 4, 2017
Zeigler added possible suspects were in custody.
Advised possible suspects in custody. https://t.co/DGNFoKZiph— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 4, 2017
