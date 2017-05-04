Crime

May 04, 2017 7:04 PM

Jury convicts man in 2013 shooting death of another man in Kansas City

By Toriano Porter

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man of murder in the 2013 death of another man during an attempted robbery inside the man’s home.

Omar T. Muhammad was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property in the December 2013 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Eric Harrell.

Muhammad, 25, was the second person convicted in Harrell’s death. He will be sentenced at a later date.

In April, co-defendant Monique Ransom was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case.

According to court records, Ransom went to Harrell’s home in the 2500 block of Quincy in Kansas City with Muhammad, her brother, and her boyfriend. While the boyfriend was outside the home, Ransom and Muhammad reportedly got into an argument with Harrell during an attempted robbery, and Harrell was shot multiple times, killing him.

