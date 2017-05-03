Crime

May 03, 2017 9:31 PM

Two escape injury after exchange of gunfire in Independence

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Two people escaped injury after reportedly shooting at each other on a roadway Wednesday in Independence.

The two exchanged gunfire about 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 40 at East 47th Street.

Police have the people allegedly involved in custody or they have been contacted by officers.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting Wednesday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home 1:47

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home
Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins 2:07

Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins
Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:28

Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos