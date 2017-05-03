Two escape injury after exchange of gunfire in Independence

Two people escaped injury after reportedly shooting at each other on a roadway Wednesday in Independence.
The two exchanged gunfire about 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 40 at East 47th Street.
We are conducting a Shooting Investigation at US 40 Hwy and E. 47th St. The initial call was received at 6:50 PM... https://t.co/N3zpHjoO9I— Independence Police (@ipdinfo) May 4, 2017
Police have the people allegedly involved in custody or they have been contacted by officers.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting Wednesday.
