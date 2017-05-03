Lenexa police release surveillance photos of theft suspects

The Lenexa Police Department is trying to locate two people wanted in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and two vehicles related to the case Wednesday.
The victim’s purse was stolen from her shopping cart while she was loading purchases into her vehicle at a Lenexa retail establishment, police said. The thieves used the victim’s stolen credit card at another business a short time later.
The first suspect is a thin- to medium-built white man with a brown beard and mustache. He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and tattoos on his left inside forearm.
The second suspect is a white female in her mid-20s to 30s with a medium build, long brown hair with a reddish tint. She has a large tattoo on her upper left arm.
Two cars were associated with the suspects. The first is a black, two-door Chevrolet pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the bed and a large Monster Energy decal in the rear window.
The second vehicle is a dark Ford Probe
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or vehicles is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
