May 03, 2017 3:24 PM

Shawnee carjacking suspect flees after wrecking victim’s vehicle

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Shawnee police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday that led to a traffic crash.

Police said the incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road.

A person forced someone out of a vehicle while the victim was waiting in a business drive-thru, according to police.

The carjacker fled in the victim’s vehicle but was involved in a traffic crash.

He then got into a blue vehicle driven by a female and fled the area.

Detectives are now investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

