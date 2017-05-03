Shawnee carjacking suspect flees after wrecking victim’s vehicle

Shawnee police are investigating a carjacking Wednesday that led to a traffic crash.
Police said the incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Hilltop Road.
A person forced someone out of a vehicle while the victim was waiting in a business drive-thru, according to police.
The carjacker fled in the victim’s vehicle but was involved in a traffic crash.
He then got into a blue vehicle driven by a female and fled the area.
Detectives are now investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments