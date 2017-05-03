Crime

May 03, 2017 2:12 PM

Two more guilty pleas in robberies of KC-area victims lured by online sex-for-hire ads

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A man and a woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a string of armed robberies of victims lured by online ads for sexual services.

Nicole L. Covey, 34, of Sugar Creek, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to conspiracy to commit robbery and five counts of aiding and abetting robbery.

Covey’s picture was posted on Craigslist, Backpage and Skout in ads offering sexual services.

Men who responded to the ads were told to go to specific locations where Covey met them. Other defendants in the case then confronted the victims and robbed them at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors said the group robbed seven victims in 2015 and 2016.

Devon Davis-Aumua, 22, of Independence, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and aiding and abetting charges, and one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

A third defendant in the case, Sage E. Harrison, 35, of Independence, pleaded guilty Tuesday, to conspiracy and to two counts of aiding and abetting robbery.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

