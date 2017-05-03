Crime

May 03, 2017 12:47 PM

KC police look for woman missing since April 14

By Ian Cummings

Kansas City police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Jamie Toliver was last seen on the evening of April 14 when she was dropped off near 39th Terrace and Oakley Avenue, according to police. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Toliver is described as being a light-skinned black woman who is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white shorts, a white shirt and brown sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

