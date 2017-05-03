Registered sex offender arrested after viewing child porn on Joco library computer

The FBI has seized a computer from a Johnson County library after a registered sex offender allegedly used it to view child pornography.
The incident occurred April 17 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., in Overland Park, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in federal court.
Witnesses told Overland Park police that they saw a man looking at images of naked children on a library computer.
Officers contacted the man, who admitted that he had used the term “boys bodies” to search for erotic images, according to the affidavit.
The man had a computer flash drive in his possession, which he agreed to turn over to police. An initial search of the flash drive revealed about 3,800 images containing a mix of adult pornography, child pornography and child erotica, according to the court documents.
The 48-year-old man is a registered sex offender because of two prior convictions for child sex crimes, according to court records.
He was on parole for the most recent crime and was arrested for a parole violation and returned to prison, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.
He has not been charged in the library incident.
The library computer is now being held at the FBI office in Kansas City.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
