One injured, one in custody after shooting near South 22nd Street, Silver Court in KCK

Police were investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan.
The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. near South 22nd Street and Silver Court.
According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers are working a shooting at 22nd & Silver Court. Being advised non-life threatening.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 3, 2017
One person was in custody in connection with the shooting, Zeigler said.
We have a suspect in custody regarding the shooting at 22nd & Silver Court.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 3, 2017
