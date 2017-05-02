Crime

May 02, 2017 9:48 PM

One injured, one in custody after shooting near South 22nd Street, Silver Court in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. near South 22nd Street and Silver Court.

According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

One person was in custody in connection with the shooting, Zeigler said.

