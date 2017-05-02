KC man sentenced to prison in drug robbery that left man dead on Topping Avenue

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his part in a drug robbery and shooting that left a man dead last year in Kansas City.
Lyrick Bryson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of robbery and armed criminal action and was sentenced the same day.
Bryson was one of three people charged after 25-year-old Demar Swift was fatally shot last March in the 1800 block of Topping Avenue. Swift was fighting with men who were trying to rob him during a drug deal.
Martinez C. Lewis and Demarcus T. Rivers, both 21, are each charged with murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Both are scheduled for trial in October.
According to court documents, the men allegedly tried to rob Swift after he made arrangements to sell them marijuana.
A witness said the men attacked Swift and grabbed a jar of marijuana from him. He chased them outside and was struggling with one of the men when he was shot, according to the court documents.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633
