Man sentenced to prison in girl’s shooting death at Kansas City water park

A 20-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in the 2015 killing of a 14-year-old girl at a Kansas City water park.
Dominic McDaniel was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty last year to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Alexis Kane.
McDaniel received five years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and three years for armed criminal action, with both sentences set to run concurrently.
Two other men also have been convicted in the death of the middle school student.
Isaac M. Carter was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Last month, a jury found 19-year-old Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.
Alexis, who attended Smith-Hale Middle School, was beaten and shot to death Jan. 11, 2015, at The Bay Water Park in the 7100 block of Longview Road.
