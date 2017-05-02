Raytown man used 7-year-old to produce child pornography

A 19-year-old Raytown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking nude pictures of a 7-year-old girl and sharing them on the internet.
Cody Lee Davidson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to a charge distributing child pornography over the internet.
Federal agents in Boston began the investigation in August 2015 when they discovered images of child pornography being posted online.
The investigation led to Davidson and authorities served a search warrant at his home in January 2016.
Davidson admitted to investigators that he had taken photos and posted them online, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday.
A search of Davidson’s cell phones uncovered about 1,900 still images and 400 videos that showed child pornography, according to the agreement.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments