May 02, 2017 12:28 PM

Man guilty in Kansas City area robberies of victims lured by online sex ads

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 35-year-old Independence man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a series of armed robberies of victims who responded to ads on Craigslist and other online sites.

Sage E. Harrison pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and aiding and abetting robbery.

Harrison and five others were charged in the case that stemmed from six armed robberies in the Kansas City area.

In each case, the victims responded to postings on Craiglist, Backpage and Skout that advertised sexual services.

Men who responded to the ads were then robbed at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred at apartments or hotel rooms in various locations in the Kansas City area.

