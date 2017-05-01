Federal prison ordered for Kansas City woman paid to marry African immigrant

A 44-year-old Kansas City woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison Monday for marrying a Kenyan man so he could stay in the United States.
Traci R. Porter was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where she previously pleaded guilty to violating U.S. immigration law.
She was one of six Kansas City residents prosecuted in the marriage fraud scheme. She and others were paid to participate in sham marriages.
Porter married a man from Kenya in June 2008, according to court documents.
But the marriage was annulled after immigration officials discovered that he was still married to another woman in Africa. After he obtained a divorce from his Kenyan wife, he and Porter were re-married in December 2011.
She also claimed to immigration officials that they were living together in Olathe, when she actually lived in Kansas City.
