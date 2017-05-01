Former Hollywood ‘manny’ sentenced for having more than 2,500 images of child porn

A Warrensburg man who once worked as a live-in “manny” in Hollywood was sentenced to federal prison Monday for possessing an extensive collection of child pornography.
Timothy Jokubeit, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to eight years and one month in federal prison.
Jokubeit pleaded guilty last year to receiving and possessing child pornography.
Investigators found more than 2,200 still images and 300 videos depicting child pornography during a search of his computer equipment, according to court documents.
Some of the images showed prepubescent children bound with ropes or handcuffs while being sexually abused, according to the documents.
Jokubeit told investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for more than 20 years.
“Jokubeit is not a ‘run of the mill’ downloader and sharer of child pornography. He has amassed a huge collection because he enjoys viewing still and, preferably, moving images of very young children being restrained and viciously molested,” Assistant U.S. Attorney David Barnes said in a sentencing memorandum seeking a lengthy prison sentence.
